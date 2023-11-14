AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs Discusses His Post-Wrestling Career Plans

He may be far from retiring right now, but Powerhouse Hobbs already has a few ideas in mind for what he'd like to do after his in-ring career eventually comes to an end. During a recent appearance on "Chillin' With Ice," Hobbs revealed some of the post-wrestling possibilities.

"Maybe still being part of wrestling, maybe like a backstage role or maybe acting," Hobbs said. "I would like to be a supervillain in a movie and play different roles. I would like to do that, and I would like to maybe have my own cooking show one day, my own grilling show. I do like to barbeque. My grandma taught me well. I like grilling and smoking meat, and trying out new things. Food Network is on all the time in my house, so I like to cook."

Hobbs is currently 14 years into his professional wrestling career, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Last year, Hobbs unveiled a major body transformation, displaying more defined muscles in his chest, arms, and shoulders. This year, Hobbs elevated his performance in the squared circle, defeating Wardlow to win the AEW TNT Championship on the March 8 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Most recently, Hobbs joined The Don Callis Family, aligning himself with the likes of Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. On Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," Hobbs, Takeshita, and Fletcher, along with Brian Cage, will take on the team of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi in an eight-man Street Fight.

