AEW Star CJ Perry Explains Why She Needs Her Fill Of 'Wrestling Drama'

AEW's All Out show this year marked CJ Perry's return to wrestling after two years, and Perry has now revealed that she missed the backstage drama the most during her hiatus from the business.

"I missed the women's locker room, there's so much drama," she told "In The Kliq." "Not necessarily in AEW, but just in general in pro wrestling. We love it and we hate it and it was kind of like I missed it, I missed the drama. I can only take so much of the Kardashians. I need my wrestling drama, locker room drama."

AEW has had no shortage of drama throughout its history, from the issues surrounding CM Punk to Andrade El Idolo's backstage altercation with Sammy Guevera, tensions have run high at times in the promotion. Perry has been involved in plenty of drama herself over the years, the majority of which was captured on "Total Divas."

Fans have been able to see glimpses of life backstage in AEW through reality shows such as "Rhodes On Top" and "AEW All Access," but Perry has previously admitted she wants to see more such content from both AEW and WWE. However, away from the drama that Perry enjoys, she admitted to being excited to be back in the business.

"I wish I could explain my enthusiasm but I do a lot of cartwheels out of excitement," she said. "It was a good break to take two years off. But, immediately when I walked into the arena, my heart was racing. I was like, this is home, I am so excited I've missed it."

