Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE Planned Return Date

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since his defeat to Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam back in August. However, the "Beast Incarnate" is expected to return for 2024's WWE Royal Rumble, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio."

It is currently unclear whether Lesnar will be back just before the first premium live event of 2024 to set up a storyline and subsequent match, or whether he will be a surprise entrant in the 30-man Royal Rumble bout itself. Regardless, it means Lesnar will have no involvement at WWE Survivor Series, nor will he show up again at any point in 2023, as his part-time deal means he only works limited dates for the company.

Lesnar typically appears during WWE WrestleMania season, which kickstarts at the Royal Rumble; therefore, it is not a big surprise that he will be around during this time. Furthermore, he is expected to be involved at 'Mania as well. Lesnar has only missed one Royal Rumble event since 2014, which was the 2021 show, with the veteran actually winning the battle royale match as recently as 2022.

Lesnar is currently a free agent when it comes to which brand he can appear on as well. This means that when he does return, WWE's creative team has the option to use him as a "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown" talent. His most recent rivalry saw him compete against the "American Nightmare" three times, with Rhodes coming out on top in the end to earn the respect of Lesnar.