Freddie Prinze Jr. Explains Why WWE Needs To Protect LA Knight

LA Knight was unsuccessful at WWE Crown Jewel in his attempt to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Still, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is now hoping that the company listens to the crowd in regard to what he does next.

"It took them a long time with Bryan Danielson, the Yes Movement is what got that going; there were no plans for him," he said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "I hope that they listen to their audience and give LA Knight an 'A' storyline, whether it's for a championship or not."

While Danielson was able to force the company into making him a main eventer due to his connection with the fans, it remains to be seen whether Knight can follow in his footsteps. Prinze Jr. would like to see him competing against other top stars in the company right now so he can be built up for another shot at a title, whether that is against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, or even the new United States Champion Logan Paul.

"If it's not a championship, it still has to be a top-level person, protect this dude because he's an older guy; he's not going to have a 20-year career," he said. "He could have a seven to 10 year career. So, use those years wisely, man, and get the most out of him and keep focused on him."

On "WWE SmacDown" last week, Knight defeated Grayson Waller. However, it remains to be seen whether that was just a one-off encounter or a new long-term rival for Knight.

