WWE & AEW Stars Go Through The Highs And Lows With Their Favorite NFL Teams On Sunday

While wrestling is often an everyday job these days, pro wrestlers still have lives outside of the ring. For many of them, those lives involve supporting their favorite National Football League teams, something that becomes even more stressful with the current season heading into its backend.

Several wrestlers experienced said stress on Sunday, most notably AEW star, and Pittsburgh Steeler's diehard fan, Britt Baker. The former AEW Women's World Champion was living and dying with almost every play of the Steelers' game with the Green Bay Packers yesterday, which she documented with frequent posts on X (formerly Twitter) throughout the game. Even after the Steelers ultimately won the game with an interception on the final player, Baker was still on edge, judging that "a case study on the stress and rise of cortisol levels" needed to be done on the team's fans.

There needs to be a case study on the stress and rise in cortisol levels that comes with being a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) November 12, 2023

Baker wasn't the only wrestler who stressed over an AFC North team yesterday. WWE stars Johnny Gargano and The Miz both had tense moments over the Cleveland Browns game against the Baltimore Ravens yesterday, with the latter at one point even wondering if a missed extra point would cost his team. Fortunately for Miz and Gargano, who admitted to pacing in the airport over the game, the Browns prevailed on a last-second field goal to beat Baltimore and improve their record to 6-3.

And we miss the FG. That better not come back to haunt us. #Browns @Browns — The Miz (@mikethemiz) November 12, 2023

You know how hard it was not to pace on this airplane?! WHAT A FINISH! GO @BROWNS! — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, fellow WWE star Shayna Baszler had an easier time watching her favorite team, the Minnesota Vikings, who pulled out a 27-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. Baszler happily credited the ring to the "Passtronaut," Vikings quarterback and aerospace engineering major Joshua Dobbs, on X. This was the second straight victory Dobbs had picked up for the Vikings, after being traded to the team just two weeks ago.