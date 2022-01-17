AEW Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker had a great seat for an NFL playoff game over the weekend. She was in attendance at Sunday night’s Wild Card Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The social media accounts for Steelers Nation Unite, a team-run fan outreach website, posted a picture of Dr. Britt Baker at Sunday night’s game. She was shown waving a Terrible Towel in the front row of the stands at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

“[Dr. Britt Baker] is ready for some [Steelers] playoff football!” the account posted alongside the picture.

Baker is a longtime fan of the Steelers, but the game did not go the way she and other Steelers fans hoped. The Chiefs dominated the game en route to a 42-21 victory.

Baker also attended the Steelers’ final home game of the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on January 4. She brought along the AEW Women’s Championship belt and even let some fans take their pictures with it.

Dr. Britt Baker is a native of western Pennsylvania and has claimed Pittsburgh as her hometown during her career in professional wrestling.

Baker wrestled in the main event of the debut episode of AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh last August. She successfully defended the AEW Women’s Championship against Red Velvet. Baker threw out the first pitch at a Pittsburgh Pirates game the day before that show.

Baker is a graduate of both the University of Pittsburgh and Penn State University. She attended a Penn State football game last season as a special guest.

Dr. Britt Baker recently brought her behind-the-scenes relationship with Adam Cole onto AEW television. She came to Cole’s aid during last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Baker and Cole are set to compete in a mixed tag team match against Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

