Mark Henry Explains The Difficulty Of Booking AEW Talent

It's no secret that AEW has an incredibly stacked roster in terms of in-ring talent and young stars, but there has also been plenty of criticism leveled at the booking of the on-screen product, largely directed at Tony Khan. While there have been plenty of highlights over the years, domestic ticket sales and TV ratings have either stagnated or in some cases fallen off a cliff, leading to question marks over the direction of the promotion under Khan's guidance.

During a recent episode of "Busted Open," AEW's Mark Henry explained the difficulties of attempting to manage the countless high-level performers on the company's books, with the discussion point surrounding the utilization of both Lance Archer and Daniel Garcia on "AEW Collision" this past Saturday.

"Booking is a delicate thing, and it's harder than it looks when you've got 75-100 people and you're trying to appease people and also trying to make stories come together," he said. "There's so many people that you cannot allow everybody to win — there's got to be a winner and a loser."

With six hours of television per week across "Dynamite," "Rampage" and "Collision" — as well as the Ring Of Honor brand floating in the background — there is plenty of opportunity for stars to shine. But Henry believes it is still a tough ask to get everyone screen time and urged fans to be patient.