Logan Paul Lists Obscure Things He's Been Doing With WWE US Title

WWE officials might want to cover their eyes and ears when it comes to Logan Paul and his media appearances since winning the United States title. After less than 10 singles matches inside the squared circle, the 28-year-old defeated Hall of Fame superstar Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia to capture his first piece of gold in WWE.

Following the event, Paul has taken part in multiple interviews, posted photos of him with the title around his waist, and shared a hilarious clip of him attempting to pawn the US Championship. However, his latest cameo on his brother Jake Paul's YouTube channel could raise some alarm bells for Paul "Triple H" Levesque in particular, with the newly-crowned champ recounting his backstage conversation after emerging victorious against Mysterio.

"I just took a shower with this belt on, I ran a 5k earlier with this belt on. This belt never leaves my waist ... this belt means everything to me," he said. "WWE did say that I can't f**k in the belt. I swear, Triple H came up to me and he said, 'Logan, congratulations, but one thing we've been really cautious about here in the organization is making sure our athletes are not f*****g in their belts, so if you could just refrain from f*****g in your belt' and I gave him my word. Next thing you know, I'm clapping cheeks in this 40-pound piece of metal."

While it's probable that Paul's comments were tongue-in-cheek, the hardline stance from WWE is likely real given the type of public image the company looks to uphold with sponsors and TV broadcast rights holders. Paul's next match is yet to be announced, but he has revealed his desire to step away from boxing to focus solely on WWE and defending his championship against all comers.

