Chase U Drop WWE NXT Tag Titles Back To D'Angelo Family After Student Section Walkout

Chase U is seemingly only as strong as its student section.

On this Tuesday's "WWE NXT," Chase U's student section, fed up with Andre Chase and Jacy Jayne's scheming to stack the deck in the team's favor, as well as Chase's disgraced name, staged a walkout of their usual seats in the "NXT" audience during Andre Chase and Duke Hudson's WWE NXT Tag Team Championship defense against Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, leading to The Family besting Chase U and regaining the tag team gold. After the win, later in the show, The Family got into an altercation backstage with Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo.

As it stands, Andre Chase is under investigation, with the former tag champion set to meet with "NXT" head honcho "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels later in the program. Chase U initially won the titles at "NXT Halloween Havoc" just weeks ago. As it stands, The Family is only the sixth team in the history of the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship to hold the title twice.