Ilja Dragunov To Defend WWE NXT Championship Against Baron Corbin At Deadline PLE

Ilja Dragunov has found his next challenger, as former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin will look to end Dragunov's days as "NXT" Champion at the upcoming Deadline premium live event.

Dragunov vs. Corbin has been in the works for weeks. In the main event of Night Two of the "NXT" special Halloween Havoc, Dragunov successfully retained the "NXT" title against Carmelo Hayes, but he wouldn't get too much time to celebrate due to an attack by Corbin immediately after the match. Then, after Corbin defeated Wes Lee in the main event of Tuesday's episode of "NXT," Corbin kept attacking his opponent until Dragunov came out to make the save. The ensuing clash ended up with Corbin standing tall, but Dragunov got the last word, formally offering Corbin a title match and Deadline on Saturday, December 9.

Dragunov, who is also a former "NXT UK" Champion, has been the "NXT" Champion since defeating Hayes at "NXT" No Mercy on September 30. Corbin has never held the "NXT" Championship."