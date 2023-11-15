Bully Ray Troubleshoots Xia Li's WWE Raw Appearance

Xia Li has made an enemy of Becky Lynch on this week's "WWE Raw," but on the latest "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray said that the crowd isn't nearly as invested in the upcoming match as they could be.

"If you listened to the crowd last night, from the moment Xia Li's music hit, to the moment we see Xia Li, to the moment that we see Xia Li do her Mortal Kombat thing with the rings, to the moment the bell rings and we see her wrestle, to the moment the bell rings and the match is over, to the moment that Xia Li is off the screen, what did the crowd tell you about their investment in Xia Li last night?" Bully asked, his co-host Dave LaGreca was at a loss, the crowd wasn't making noise.

"What concerned me for Xia last night is it's not like this woman was sent out there cold," Bully bemoaned. They've invested some intricate aspects ... to the presentation of her character." Bully believes Li might be too gimmick-heavy for people to invest heartily in, as even WWE's younger viewers aren't quite invested.

"I didn't even hear kids reacting last night," Bully explained. "I spend a lot of time listening to pro wrestling because it tells you what you need to know and I listened intently last night to Xia Li and there was just no reaction, and they're gonna kinda need to examine that."

Bully thinks WWE has invested too much in Xia to not look into why none of it is connecting outside of the WWE Performance Center. "No reaction right now on the main roster," Bully said.