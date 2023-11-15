WWE Hall Of Famer Says Drew McIntyre & Rhea Ripley Looked Like 'Power Couple' On Raw

Fans were given a huge cliffhanger at the end of "WWE Raw" this past week, with former world champion Drew McIntyre officially turning heel and joining forces with Judgment Day to close the show. After months of pent-up frustration coming to the surface — mainly centering around Jey Uso's trade to the red brand — McIntyre fell short in his bid to defeat Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship earlier this month at Crown Jewel, adding to his ongoing turmoil.

McIntyre's decision to cost Uso and Cody Rhodes a chance at regaining the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles in the main event of "Raw" was only the tip of the iceberg. The closing scene showed "The Scottish Warrior" shaking hands with Rhea Ripley, which has left one legendary Hall of Fame superstar wanting to see more.

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them,'" Bully Ray said on "Busted Open." "I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week."

McIntyre has worked as a babyface since early 2020, winning the Royal Rumble before holding the WWE Championship during the pandemic. But he has endured a tough year, and even spent time away from the company after his loss at WrestleMania 39. Following the events on "Raw," many have speculated that McIntyre will now join Judgment Day as the fifth member for War Games, leaving the babyface lineup a man short heading into the premium live event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.