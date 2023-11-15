Bully Ray Wants Cody Rhodes And Jey Uso To Stop Performing This Move On WWE TV

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso have emerged as two of the top babyfaces on "WWE Raw" in recent months, with the popular duo joining forces to battle Judgment Day, leading to a blockbuster WarGames match at the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event on November 25. Throughout their time working together, Rhodes and Uso — two polar opposite personalities on paper — have managed to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, before ultimately dropping them back and losing their rematch against the formidable pairing of Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

During the finishing sequence of their most recent main-event bout on the November 13th episode of "Raw," the challengers hit their joint finisher, which is a version of The Usos finisher and the Cody Cutter that Rhodes has used to great effect during his career. However, according to Bully Ray — who initially endorsed Jimmy and Jey's 1D — the tandem needs to put the signature move on the back-burner.

"Cody and Jey need to stop doing that bootleg 1D, they have to stop doing it," he said on Tuesday's edition of "Busted Open." "It has not gone well for them once ... it's not a little off, it's always off. When a move goes wrong, it looks bad for the people doing the offensive move, because it makes you look like you don't know how to do your own move. I would probably take that and get rid of it out of the repertoire."

With the babyfaces falling short in their bid to reclaim the gold on "Raw," Ray also reiterated his belief that Rhodes should move back into singles competition heading towards the back-end of the year and potentially into another WrestleMania world title bout against Roman Reigns next April.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.