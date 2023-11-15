AEW's Brian Cage Announces The Birth Of His Child With Wife Melissa Santos

Brian Cage and Melissa Santos have welcomed their new baby into the world. Cage, who is a member of the Mogul Embassy in All Elite Wrestling and currently one-third of the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, took to social media to announce the news and posted a picture of himself with his newborn son.

"Pumping out babies like a 'f'n machine' & glad to be back into 'newborn' fatherhood," Cage wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time. Now it's time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight!"

Pumping out babies like a "f'n machine" & glad to be back into "newborn" fatherhood.

Actually, @ThisIsMelSantos was the real machine this time. Now it's time to go streets of cage/rage tomorrow in my old stomping grounds of Ontario, CA. @aew Like a Dragon streetfight! pic.twitter.com/GHeGKcx07z — Brian Cage (@briancagegmsi) November 15, 2023

Santos revealed that she and Cage were expecting their second child together back in May. The news was announced just a month after Cage signed a new long-term contract with AEW. Cage and Santos, who first started dating in 2016 before tying the knot in 2019, welcomed their first child, Skyler, in January 2018. The former FTW Champion also has a son from a previous relationship.

Cage is set to be in action on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Ontario, California. He will team up with Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Kyle Fletcher against Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Paul Wight, and Kota Ibushi in a "Like a Dragon Gaiden" Street Fight.