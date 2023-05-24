Brian Cage And Melissa Santos Expecting Second Child Together

2023 has been very kind to Brian Cage. In addition to being ⅓ of the Ring of Honor World Six Man Tag Team Champions and recently signing a long-term extension with AEW. he's now adding another member to his family.

On Instagram, his wife Melissa Santos announced that they are expecting their second child together, due in November, with Cage expressing that he was over the moon at the news shortly thereafter.

Cage and Santos first met in 2014 while working for "Lucha Underground," where Santos functioned as the ring announcer. They began dating in 2016 and would welcome their first child, and Cage's second — daughter Skyler — in January 2018. The couple would later get engaged in December of that year, after Cage proposed at an independent wrestling event, and would marry in 2019, both in a public ceremony in July, and in September on "Impact Wrestling," where the couple worked at the time.