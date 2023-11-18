Arn Anderson Likens Wrestling Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer To A 'Bar Fight'

Throughout his Hall of Fame career, Vader was known for his physical style, his incredible athleticism, and his hard-hitting ways — something that had some wrestlers regarding him as dangerous in the ring to work with. The latter wasn't a problem at 1993's Starrcade, however, when Vader dropped the WCW World Heavyweight Championship to Ric Flair.

As a close confidant of Flair's at the time — not to mention "The Enforcer" of The Four Horsemen — Arn Anderson had a front-row seat for the lead-up to Flair vs. Vader. In truth, he was inadvertently involved with the match even being made; his real-life fight with Sid Vicious led to Flair taking Vicious' place in the main event.

On the latest episode of his "ARN" podcast, Anderson confirmed that he and Flair were well aware of Vader's reputation going into the match but weren't all that concerned about him taking liberties during the bout. Anderson did acknowledge though that even a cooperative match with Vader was no walk in the park.

"We knew," Anderson said of Vader's style. "I worked with Vader some, too; we both had. It was a solid match, it was a physical match. But the liberties that you heard about him taking with some guys, he never took with us ... It was a physical match though. You knew you were going to get banged around and beat up ... S**t happens. It was like 'Okay, let's go to a bar fight. Who we're working with? Leon? Okay.'"

