Skye Blue Wins Spot In TBS Title Match At AEW Full Gear

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander is threatening to become a third wheel in her own title defense on Saturday at AEW Full Gear.

Skye Blue managed to defeat Red Velvet on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" to advance to the AEW TBS Championship Three-Way Match Full Gear, where she'll not only face champion Statlander, but also her rival Julia Hart. Hart initially corrupted Blue with her magic black mist, but Blue has been bucking against Hart's influence as of late, even showing up after matches to spray her own mist in Julia Hart's face. It is possible that Blue is trying to pull Hart out from under the influence of the House of Black, who were responsible for Hart's spooky transformation in the first place.

Statlander has been TBS Champion since May, when she defeated the undefeated Jade Cargill at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, and is only the second champion in the young history of the secondary women's championship.