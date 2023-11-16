Kurt Angle Has Some Advice For New WWE United States Champion Logan Paul

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to become the WWE United States Champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 earlier this month. During an appearance on the "True Geordie" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provided some advice for the new champion.

"'Try not to spread yourself too thin,'" Angle said. "I know he's got a bunch of s**t going on, you know, his Prime drink and wrestling. I don't know if he's still fighting or not. He got the YouTube thing; I don't know if he's still doing that, but he seems to be all over the place. And that's really good, as long as he has a great management team. But just, you know, try to focus on one or two things and do the best you can at those one or two things. I think that's one thing I would say to Logan: 'If you love wrestling, focus on it. Make it your first love, and make it your first priority, and do what you got to do to become world champion.'"

Angle also said that he thought Paul was just trying to get famous with his YouTube channel but has been impressed with his skills and wondered why he didn't take up boxing or professional wrestling from an early age. Paul, who is now being advertised for next February's WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event in Perth, Australia, has participated in eight matches since signing with WWE, with his most high-profile bout taking place at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

