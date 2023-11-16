Logan Paul Opens Up About How Much It Means To Be WWE United States Champion

At WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul defeated WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio to secure his first title in the company – the United States Championship. On the latest episode of the "Impaulsive" podcast, Paul opened up about the personal significance of him winning this title.

While he didn't grow up as a die-hard WWE fan, Paul asserts that he always maintained a heavy respect for those involved in the wrestling industry. Now that Paul finds himself embedded into the business, his passion has grown even deeper, making this United States Championship win all the more fulfilling.

"Wrestling is much harder [than boxing] because it's a 360-degree art. There are so many things involved in this sport that make it extremely difficult, so people ask me like, 'What's so special about the belt? What does it mean?' To me, it's a symbol of accomplishment and trust in the craft and the human. WWE doesn't just give this belt to someone. It is them entrusting you with their publicly traded company worth four billion [dollars] at the moment. It's a big deal that they stamp you and are willing to say, 'You're significant enough and have done enough disruption in our company for us to put one of our titles on you.' There's not that many of them, and there's a bunch of people on the roster. So winning this, for me, was such an achievement because in that moment when my hand was raised and they handed me this shiny heavy belt, the United States Champion[ship], I just saw my whole life in front of my eyes, all my ups, all my downs."

On the heels of winning the United States Championship, Paul has also teased the possibility of pursuing the WWE Tag Team Championships with Rey's son, current "WWE NXT" North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

