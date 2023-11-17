AEW's Tony Khan Discusses Sting's Upcoming Retirement & Career At Large

Last month, Sting announced his plans to retire from professional wrestling at AEW Revolution 2024 – the same pay-per-view that kicked off his return to in-ring competition three years ago. As Sting now gears up for his final run, AEW President Tony Khan provides his assessment of Sting's contributions to All Elite Wrestling and the legacy of "The Icon" as a whole.

"Sting is important to everybody in AEW," Khan said on the AEW Full Gear media call. "We all have different memories ... but I think for many people on this call, and certainly everybody I know in AEW, Sting is somebody that so many of us have been a fan of. But as we've gotten to know him and work with him, he's also the nicest person I've ever known. He's so kind and so genuine. He's selfless, and I'm in awe of him. Sting is somebody that I think we should all aspire to be like. He's really just one of the most positive and warm people I've ever known. He's also such an incredible legend. The perseverance and staying power of Sting, to be in this business, and coming up on, realistically, three years in AEW that have been just incredible for us. I hope we've made it a great send-off for him."

Before Sting begins the build-up for Revolution, he will lace up his boots for a six-man tag team match at AEW Full Gear on November 18. There, he will compete alongside long-time tag partner Darby Allin and recent AEW signee Adam Copeland as they take on the trio of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit the AEW Full Gear media call and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.