Tony Khan Comments On AEW Future Of Darby Allin Following Sting's Retirement

Darby Allin has been an integral element to Sting's run in All Elite Wrestling. However, with Sting now set to hang up his boots next year, some pundits have begun to raise questions about what may lay ahead for Allin. During the AEW Full Gear media call, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the uncertainty surrounding Allin's future following Sting's retirement.

"I think it's important to remember Darby was on fire before Sting got here and has continued to stay on fire," Khan said. "I think Sting has been a great mentor to Darby. And the crazy thing is, I think for the crazy world of modern, 2023, present-day wrestling, I think Darby has been an awesome person to help Sting get reintroduced after taking a lot of time away. Darby is a great mind for wrestling, and he's one of our top stars. And I think, certainly, it's very fitting he'll be alongside Sting for Sting's retirement. Also, I think Darby has got such a bright future, many years ahead after Sting retires, but I'm really glad that the two of them have had this great run. It's been nearly three years now, and it's been something I've really enjoyed, and one of the most special things I've ever been a part of."

While Allin has frequently appeared alongside Sting in tag team competitions, he has, as Khan pointed out, continued building his resume as a singles star, becoming a two-time TNT Champion in the process. Along his AEW journey, Allin has also challenged for the AEW World Championship. Right now, though, Allin finds himself deeply immersed in a trios storyline involving himself, Sting, and "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland. At AEW Full Gear, the three will team up to take on Nick Wayne, Luchasaurus, and Christian Cage.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit the AEW Full Gear media call and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.