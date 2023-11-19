Why WWE Star Sami Zayn Calls The 2022 WarGames Match 'Pivotal' For Him

Sami Zayn and Paul Heyman might be the only two people outside the Anoa'i family to benefit from the long-running Bloodline storyline and Zayn has pointed to the 2022 WarGames match as the moment that cemented his status in the eyes of The Bloodline and Jey Uso specifically.

"It was kind of a pivotal moment because if you recall what happened, [Jey and I] had not gotten along for a while and that was the time and the place where we came together," Zayn explained on "The Bump." Zayn delivered a low blow to his longtime friend Kevin Owens in the match to help The Bloodline win last year's match, thus earning Uso's trust. Now, one year later, Zayn and Uso head into this year's WarGames match against Judgment Day on the same page.

"From a personal perspective, that's nice, but there definitely is a moment of reflection that makes you think 'look how far we've come in the past year.'"

Zayn was eventually kicked out of the Bloodline at the Royal Rumble, which led to him facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a title match at Elimination Chamber. Both Zayn and Jey have been exiled from the group, landing on "WWE Raw," where they have forged a friendship with former rival "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes.

The three stars will team with Seth Rollins for the WarGames and face Judgment Day, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. McDonagh was recently welcomed into Judgment Day as a full-fledged member, after a long trial period as an associate.