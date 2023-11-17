Update On Pyro Burn Chris Jericho Reportedly Suffered On AEW Dynamite

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the claim Chris Jericho made about burning his arm during Kenny Omega's entrance this past Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite" was "overblown." It's said that there was no damage after a spark hit the former AEW World Champion's arm and that Jericho was "having fun on the internet with it" before the story got exaggerated.

Jericho teamed up with Omega, Kota Ibushi (who recently signed a full-time deal with Tony Khan's promotion), and Paul Wight on "Dynamite" this week against Brian Cage and Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita, Kyle Fletcher, and Powerhouse Hobbs in a "Like a Dragon Gaiden" street fight. Omega picked up the win for his team by pinning Cage following a One Winged Angel in the middle of the ring.

Jericho, who was somewhat protected from suffering any significant burns during Omega's entrance on Wednesday night by wearing a suit for the "Like a Dragon Gaiden" street fight, is set for action this Saturday night at AEW Full Gear 2023. "The Ocho" will team up with Golden Jets partner Omega against The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). If Jericho and Omega win, then they will take The Bucks' spot as number one contenders for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. However, if Jericho and Omega lose, then they will be forced to disband their tag team.