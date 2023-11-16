Kota Ibushi Is (Finally) Officially All Elite Following Win On AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that former NJPW star Kota Ibushi has officially signed with AEW.

Khan revealed after this week's "AEW Dynamite" that the Japanese star — who made his in-ring AEW debut in July at Blood and Guts — is "All Elite" following his win on "Dynamite."

"The Golden Star won the @SEGA LIKE A DRAGON GAIDEN STREET FIGHT tonight on #AEWDynamite on TBS, and now it's official: @ibushi_kota is ALL ELITE!" said Khan.



Ibushi won the Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight on "Dynamite," when he teamed with Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Paul Wight to defeat The Don Callis Family and Brian Cage. The match was the 41-year-old's fourth match in AEW, with his previous three matches also being multi-man tag team matches. Ibushi was part of the inaugural All In event back in 2018, which eventually led to the formation of AEW, featuring in the main event of the show.

Ibushi has been a free agent since February, when his contract with NJPW expired, concluding his seven-year tenure with the company. The Japanese star is the latest addition to a long list of new signings that Tony Khan has made in recent months, and the AEW President has promised another world-class signing to be unveiled at this weekend's Full Gear pay-per-view.