Chris Jericho Claims He Suffered Burn During Kenny Omega Entrance On AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho featured in the main event of this week's "AEW Dynamite" in a multi-man match, and revealed that he suffered burns during his tag team partner's entrance.

After this week's "Dynamite," Jericho replied to a fan asking him on X if the fireworks for Kenny Omega's entrance burn his shoulder.

The former AEW World Champion teamed up with Omega, Paul Wight, and the new AEW star Kota Ibushi in a Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight, entering the arena first for his team. Omega and Ibushi followed next, and during their entrance, the fireworks briefly lit up Jericho's right shoulder, thankfully causing minimal damage.

"The Ocho" wrestled in a suit in the match, which may have limited the burns on his shoulder. Despite the fire scare, Jericho and his tag team partners defeated The Don Callis Family — which consisted of Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher — and Brian Cage.

This isn't the first time that a Superstar's entrance Pyro has caused burns to a wrestler as The Undertaker had a scary experience during the 2010 Elimination Chamber show, when the pyro burnt his hair and flesh. Incidentally, Jericho was a part of the match and pinned The Undertaker to win it. A few years before The Undertaker incident in WWE, Gangrel — whose trademark entrance involved coming through fire — had to undergo skin grafts after pyro burnt his skin while he was ascending to the stage in a lift.