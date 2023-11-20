AEW's Nick Wayne Reflects On Being A Part Of One Of Sting's Final Matches

Nick Wayne will team with Christian Cage and Luchasaurus at AEW's Full Gear to compete against Adam Copeland, Darby Allin, and Sting, in what will be one of the latter's final pay-per-view matches. It is something Wayne describes as a, "How did I get here moment," which he is having just about every week right now.



"I think the first time was either WrestleDream when I had the turn or the previous week when we did the segment just standing up on the stage next to Christian looking down the aisle to Sting and Adam Copeland," he told "Busted Open Radio." "I was like there's no way I'm standing here right now with these people." Sting is currently nearing the end of his career, with his retirement set to take place at Revolution in March. It's unknown how many more matches the veteran will have between now and then, but Wayne is certainly pleased to be involved in one of those after turning heel for the first time in his career. However, if Cage has his way it will be Sting's last, as the TNT Champion has promised to give him a nightmare finish to his journey.

"Knowing that I will be one of his final matches and one of his last pay-per-view matches at 18 just blows my mind when I just sit there and think about it," he said. "I couldn't be more grateful for an opportunity like this at a young age."

