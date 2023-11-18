AEW's Swerve Strickland Names The Most Important Matches Of His Career

This Saturday at Full Gear, Swerve Strickland steps into the ring to wrestle his biggest singles match in AEW to date, a Texas Death Match against former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. What started as a standard pro wrestling dispute has become highly personal, thanks to Swerve and Prince Nana paying a visit to Page's home that surely made Samoa Joe nod in approval somewhere backstage. During a recent interview with Swerve conducted by Wrestling Inc. ahead of Full Gear, the self-styled rap mogul was asked to weigh in on which matches have been the most important to his career so far.

Swerve first responded by rightly pointing out that just because a match a wrestler has is the most high-profile, most-attended, or most-watched doesn't necessarily mean it's the most important in the long run. With that in mind, Swerve then cited a match he had against recently released WWE star Matt Riddle in April 2018, which featured the two men battling for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

"That was really big. That was what made me look like a true fighter, a true competitor, not just an athletic in ring talent," Swerve explained. "I looked like a fighter and I thank Riddle all the time for truly bringing that out in me. Surviving someone as lethal as a Matt Riddle is big."