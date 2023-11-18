MJF Officially Chooses Partner For AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Tag Title Defense

Maxwell Jacob Friedman will officially not be alone in defending his Ring Of Honor Tag Team Championship on Zero Hour ahead of AEW Full Gear on Saturday. MJF will team with Samoa Joe after Joe helped the champion against Bullet Club Gold during a live episode of "AEW Rampage" on Friday. All Joe required is a future shot at MJF's title in return for his assistance on Saturday, and the champion finally agreed, sealing the deal with a handshake.

MJF was looking for a partner for Full Gear after successfully defending the titles in a handicapped match against The Righteous at WrestleDream. His original partner with whom he won the championships, Adam Cole, was injured helping MJF out in his AEW title defense on the same show. At Full Gear, MJF will pull double duty, defending the ROH tag team belts as well as his AEW World Championship against BCG's Jay White in what will likely be the main event.

The ROH Tag Team Championship match joins multiple Zero Hour matches ahead of the main Full Gear Card. Claudio Castagnoli will face off against Buddy Matthews following a Blackpool Combat Club and House of Black confrontation on "AEW Collision." Also announced on Friday's "Rampage," Eddie Kingston will be defending his ROH World Championship against Jay Lethal on the Zero Hour.