Tony Khan Weighs How He Hypes Up Announcements Like AEW Full Gear Signing

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Tony Khan's latest hyped-up announcement ahead of AEW Full Gear where he will reveal the latest major signing. During a media call to promote the pay-per-view, Khan addressed the way he approaches these announcements.

"It's something I weigh all the time because we have to announce matches, and announce moments, and announce huge things and signings," Khan said. "And sometimes you just try to do what feels right and create engagement. And that's something we've been able to do, whether it be on television or through social media."

He continued, "I think certainly we created a lot of awareness about Wembley by putting a lot of fanfare around the announcement and then putting it on television and getting a lot of eyes on it and conversation about it. And I think now there's a lot of awareness about the December 1 on-sale. And I think we've been able to use the TV and social media at times to get people excited."