Tony Khan Weighs How He Hypes Up Announcements Like AEW Full Gear Signing
There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Tony Khan's latest hyped-up announcement ahead of AEW Full Gear where he will reveal the latest major signing. During a media call to promote the pay-per-view, Khan addressed the way he approaches these announcements.
"It's something I weigh all the time because we have to announce matches, and announce moments, and announce huge things and signings," Khan said. "And sometimes you just try to do what feels right and create engagement. And that's something we've been able to do, whether it be on television or through social media."
He continued, "I think certainly we created a lot of awareness about Wembley by putting a lot of fanfare around the announcement and then putting it on television and getting a lot of eyes on it and conversation about it. And I think now there's a lot of awareness about the December 1 on-sale. And I think we've been able to use the TV and social media at times to get people excited."
'There's Lots Of Ways To Slice It And Dice It'
The AEW President added, "Then there's times where I like to keep people on their toes. And it was fun to have something this past week on 'Collision' that people are blown away by, and that's the Continental Classic, which people are really excited for."
Khan noted that he thought the Continental Classic announcement was a fun surprise for fans but also didn't want to take away from Full Gear. Because of that, more details will be revealed following the pay-per-view. Khan then pivoted to addressing the newest signee and how it's generating buzz.
"I think that's gonna be someone that will be a great addition to AEW, and it's gonna be a big deal," Khan stated. "As for how to announce the announcements, or when to announce things, it's something that definitely there's lots of different ways to slice and dice it, and there's tons of different ways to approach that. But really, just trying to create excitement around our big promotions, events, wrestlers, and get good buzz around the company. And I think we've been able to do that."
