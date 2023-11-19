AEW's Ric Flair Says One Aspect Of Pro Wrestling Is 'Almost Like A Disease' With Him

It was earlier this month on November 2, when pro wrestling legend Ric Flair signed a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling. Flair made his AEW TV debut on the October 25 episode of "Dynamite," as a surprise from AEW CEO Tony Khan to Sting. It was later revealed on that episode that Flair was going to be by Sting's side during his retirement tour. Sting's last match will be next year at the AEW Revolution PPV. Flair recently was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show," where he spoke about why he can't leave the business behind.

"I've found it again here," said Flair about AEW. "The day I walked in here, it's the camaraderie. I just love being with the guys. It's almost like a disease with me. I just like being with the guys and I like going on in front of a live audience. I'm right back in the same business where you just want to know the rating. You want to know what your quarter-hour did. It's back in the race. So at five o'clock, you know, whatever day that I'm on, the next day, like I've been doing my whole life, five o'clock, I am looking for the rating and, 'what did my quarter hour do?' It's competition." (h/t Fightful)

Flair managed Sting, Darby Allin, and Adam Copeland in their match against AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne at AEW Full Gear. The trio was able to overcome the TNT champion, earning the win in Copeland's first PPV match in AEW.