Thunder Rosa Addresses The Possibility Of Ronda Rousey Signing With AEW

Ronda Rousey teamed up with Marina Shafir to face Athena and Billie Starkz in a match that will soon air on "ROH on HonorClub." Considering that ROH is the sister company of AEW, Rousey's appearance has led to speculation that she will soon sign for Tony Khan's promotion. As it stands, Rousey reportedly hasn't signed any contracts, but AEW star Thunder Rosa is open to her joining the company.

In a recent edition of "Busted Open," Rosa said Rousey could be a good addition to the AEW women's division. However, for Rosa, there are more valuable things than star power that she wants to see all new AEW recruits bring to the table.

"It's a great addition to the women's division...Anybody that's signed to AEW, bring something positive to the locker room and bring something better to the locker room. For me, that's a bottom line. Business-wise, yeah, we want them to sell tickets and bring the buzz. In terms of having a co-worker that you feel comfortable working with, it's definitely bringing that positiveness to the locker room."

Rosa then praised Rousey's wrestling abilities, noting that she always does a good job in the ring. Furthermore, she dismissed claims that Rousey is only interested in money, as the former UFC star wouldn't step into the squared circle if that's all she cared about.

Khan was asked about Rousey's status following this weekend's AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view. The AEW and ROH president revealed that they brought her in for the match as she was local to the area where the show was being taped. However, he'd love to have the former WWE Superstar come back at a later date.

