Chris Jericho Shares Thoughts On Will Ospreay Signing With AEW

Last night, AEW confirmed that Will Ospreay will come aboard as a full-time member of their roster after wrapping up with his NJPW contract in February 2024. Ospreay, of course, is no stranger to the AEW landscape, having worked with the company on several occasions throughout 2022 and 2023. Following the news of his signing, one of Ospreay's AEW rivals, Chris Jericho, weighed in with his thoughts on the AEW Full Fear post-show media scrum, revealing that the two had previously discussed the possibility over the phone.

"I'm really glad that Will signed with us," Jericho said. "I was kind of hoping that he was going to. I talked to Will on the phone about it maybe a year and a half ago, two years ago. I think the Wembley [Stadium] match we had was one of my favorites of the year. It was one of the best matches on the show, if not the best match. And that's what Will does. I think this is one of the greatest career years for a professional wrestler ever. The thing that I like about Will, that he's just tapping into, that we kind of got into before our match, is his character. He's got a character that's very believable. I think that's something he's really going to get to focus here in AEW that he really didn't get a chance to in New Japan because of the communication gap."

As Jericho alluded to, he and Ospreay recently faced off in front of more than 80,000 fans at AEW All In. There, "The Aerial Assassin" boasted a huge victory over Jericho. At WrestleDream, Ospreay returned to AEW action, teaming with Konosuke Takeshita and Sammy Guevara to defeat Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi in trios competition. In looking toward the future, Jericho believes Ospreay is a massive acquisition for AEW, touting him as "one of the most valuable players in the world."

