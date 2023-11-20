WWE Reportedly Considering Making A Noteworthy Change To Monday Night Raw

It appears that "WWE Raw" could be getting a new theme song, according to the latest report from Fightful Select. Per the report, sources revealed to Fightful that a new song could debut "as soon as this week" for the November 20 episode.

The song has already reportedly been produced, though it's unclear who is the creator behind it. Fightful noted that there is an early indication that the song could be from the def rebel music production company since they did other WWE themes including the current opening song for "WWE SmackDown" — "Nobody Better Than Me." The theme has been in use since October 2022. Prior to that, SmackDown's opening featured the AC/DC song, "Are You Ready."

The current "Raw" theme song is "Greatness" by Vo Williams. The song has been in use since November 2021. The song before that was "The Search" from rapper NF. Past themes have been done by other artists such as Skillet, Papa Roach, Shinedown, The Union Underground, and Nickelback. The popular song from David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)," was also used for the "Raw is XXX" anniversary special back on January 23.

What is clear for tomorrow's "WWE Raw" is Nia Jax will be facing Raquel Rodriguez, former "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch is in a match against Xia Li, and Shinsuke Nakamura will face Chad Gable. The upcoming episode is the go-home show before the WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames, on November 25.