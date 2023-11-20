Backstage Update On Will Ospreay's AEW Deal

Will Ospreay was revealed as the newest member of the AEW roster at the recent Full Gear pay-per-view, penning a multi-year deal with Tony Khan's promotion. During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed it was Barry Bloom — the man who negotiated The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page's AEW contracts — who dealt with the Englishman's agreement.

While most of the specific details of Ospreay's deal remain unknown, it was noted that several major promotions were interested in signing him, including WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. However, there are several advantages to working with AEW, as he will be able to work on NJPW shows due to the companies having a working relationship. However, Ospreay is going to be a full-time performer for his new promotion.

On top of that, Tony Khan is allowing Ospreay to live in England despite the majority of AEW's shows taking place in America. Ospreay didn't want to move his son to a different school, and even though he is open to moving to America, Khan is reportedly more than happy for him to stay in the United Kingdom. He isn't the only wrestler that Khan does this for, though, as PAC has also remained based in England since joining the company.

Furthermore, Ospreay personally likes Khan, and he is expected to begin working for AEW on a full-time basis during the build-up to AEW Revolution, beginning in February of next year. This period will coincide with Ospreay's current NJPW commitments officially coming to an end.