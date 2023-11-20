WWE Hall Of Famer Adam Copeland Explains Why He Isn't A 'Traitor' For Joining AEW

Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge in WWE, made his All Elite Wrestling debut at the inaugural AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view on October 1. During an interview with Adrian Hernandez, Copeland spoke about leaving WWE to join Tony Khan's promotion.

"You know, it's interesting," Copeland said. "Just in terms of, I guess, how people have like almost a brand allegiance or a team allegiance kind of thing. For me, I knew there was gonna be some fan base in switching companies that [said], 'Oh, he's a traitor.' But, man, nobody's a traitor. We left on great terms.

"And for me, here's how I Iook at it. Paul Newman did movies for Paramount. He also did movies for MGM. Did you not watch them because they were MGM, and you have this really, really, like, strong opinion about Paramount films? Like, that's what we're talking about here, right? For me, I'm doing all I ever wanted to do, and I'm getting a chance to do it again after I was told I would never do it again. I get to do it with my best friend. I get to look at a whole new roster of opponents. That to me is exciting, and to be able to get as excited as I am at 50 years old, why wouldn't I do that?"

Since joining AEW, Copeland has performed in three matches, with his most recent bout taking place this past weekend at AEW Full Gear 2023. At that pay-per-view, Copeland successfully teamed up with Sting and Darby Allin against Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne in a six-man tag team match.

Copeland, who returned to the ring in January 2020 after being forced to retire due to injury after WrestleMania 27, defeated Sheamus in his latest WWE match. That bout took place on the August 18 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Copeland's hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Copeland's 25 years in WWE were also celebrated that night. The "Rated-R Superstar's" WWE contract expired the following month.

