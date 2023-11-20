Court Bauer Discusses AEW Star MJF's MLW Departure

Before he was commandeering ambulances to retain his AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear, MJF got his start working in MLW, wrestling there from 2017 to 2020. The "People's Scumbag" even continued to work in MLW after joining AEW, honoring his contract and forever earning the respect of MLW owner Court Bauer.

MJF's run with MLW recently came up when Bauer stopped by "Busted Open Radio." While talking about some of the recent turmoil in MLW, including several top stars seeking their release with mixed results, Bauer pointed to MJF continuing to honor his MLW deal before leaving for good as an example of how to do things the right way.

"MJF signed and delivered, on both ends," Bauer said. "We delivered for him, and he delivered for us. And he was in a position where he asked for more money. He wasn't getting paid a lot, we were starting out, and he was the first guy we ever signed. And he said, 'Look, I think I should be earning more.' I said, 'Absolutely. We're not going to give you a new contract, but with a handshake deal, I'm going to give you...' Basically a significant bump in pay.

According to Bauer, MJF became the promotion's highest-paid performer in 2018 and 2019. Furthermore, he handled his exit like a consummate professional and aided the promotion before he left. "He enriched our company, he entertained the fans, and he put over all his friends in the locker room on his way out," Bauer added. "That's how you do business. That's how you do it the right way."

