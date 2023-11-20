Konnan Predicts The Breakout Singles Stars In WWE's Judgment Day Faction

The Judgment Day have proven themselves to be a dominant force in WWE, but how would each of them fair individually? According to AAA booker Konnan, each member of The Judgment Day has a great potential to become a singles star, but two in particular seem destined for major breakouts.

"I could literally see every person in that group being a single star," Konnan said on a recent episode of "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "I think that is what's going to happen in the future, and it seems like Rhea [Ripley] might be the first one because she's getting cheered a lot. Plus, the best [baby faces] are usually the guys that would go to heels because the people know that they're ass kickers and they're like, 'Wow, now their f***ing faces.' And I can imagine one day, not now, but one [day], because you want to ride this dominant wave and milk it as long as you can, but Dom [Mysterio] being a face, he's going to be mega f***ing over. But you want to milk this as long as you can without being monotonous. That's kind of the secret, because it's almost like gambling. You got to know when to leave the table, and you don't want something to get too old like the NWO did."

While it remains to be seen when, or perhaps, if The Judgment Day will branch off, the faction as a whole has found massive success in 2023. Excluding the most recent addition of JD McDonagh, the long-standing members of Judgment Day have each acquired a piece of championship gold in WWE this year. Rhea Ripley was the first to do so, defeating Charlotte Flair to win the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship (later rebranded into WWE Women's World Championship) at WrestleMania 39. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio captured the "WWE NXT" North American Championship, as Damian Priest and Finn Balor became two-time Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

