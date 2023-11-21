Zoey Stark Assesses WWE Character Shift After Taking Out 'Mentor' Trish Stratus

WWE Payback seemingly marked the end of Trish Stratus' latest run in WWE. It also signaled a new chapter for the career of her former protege, Zoey Stark, who nailed the WWE Hall of Famer with a Z-360 upon the conclusion of her cage match against Becky Lynch. During an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Stark discussed some of the events that followed their on-screen separation, including Stark's recent shift in character.

Though Stark may be perceived as a babyface now, Stark asserts that she is still laser-focused on fulfilling her goals, no matter what, or who, stands in her path. "I think it's more of, excuse my language, but not giving a f*** attitude. I don't really care. If I can take out Trish Stratus, I can take out anyone and who I want," Stark said. "I took out my own mentor, so it's more of me just doing whatever I need to do to get to where I want to get."

Off-screen, Stark notes that she and Stratus maintain a close relationship, often checking in with each other via phone call. "If you take the storyline out of it, we are actually still very close where we still check in with each other and if I have any questions about what I'm doing on Monday night 'Raw,' she's a phone call away. She helps me out," Stark said.

As Stratus resumes her daily life outside of the ring, Stark continues making strides inside of it, most recently securing herself a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship. This title match, which will be in opposition to Rhea Ripley, will take place at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on November 25.