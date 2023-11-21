Eric Bischoff On WWE Alum Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Potentially Running For President

Dwayne Johnson recently met with Senators on Capitol Hill to discuss Johnson's efforts to promote recruitment for the United States Armed Forces, leading reporters to once again ask if the former WWE Champion and "Black Adam" star would be running for president. Johnson didn't answer reporters on Capitol Hill, but on the latest "Strictly Business," former WCW President Eric Bischoff weighed in on the idea of Johnson running for office, saying he's long believed the current media landscape is ripe for an entertainer like Johnson.

"News and media has all become infotainment," Bischoff explained. "And the entertainment part of infotainment, it's all designed to make you feel, and usually it's angry or fearful."

Bischoff cited the 1987 abolishment of the FCC's Fairness Doctrine as a result of the Syracuse Peace Council decision, which required both sides of a news issue to be properly represented; its demise led to the rise of opinion news broadcasts. This context was at the heart of Bischoff's comparison between the similarities between cable news and professional wrestling.

"It's a work, brother," Bischoff said. "They've got a heel for their audience, they got their babyface, they know what they're gonna argue about, they know what the finish is gonna be." Bischoff said that he used many examples in his TEDTalk, including wrestler-turned-president Abraham Lincoln and WWE CEO-turned-White House Cabinet member Linda McMahon.

"At the very end of it, I said, 'Don't be surprised if someday you're voting for a professional wrestler,'" Bischoff concluded, noting that he'd been watching clips of Johnson saying he'd considered running for President on the flight to the TEDTalk.

Johnson wouldn't be the first WWE personality to seek elected office, as former President Donald Trump is a WWE Hall of Famer.