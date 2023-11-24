Konnan Predicts The Attendance For AEW All In 2024

AEW's first-ever show across the pond, All In, took place at Wembley Stadium this past summer. During the live broadcast, AEW claimed that the paid attendance for All In was 81,035, setting a new world record for a professional wrestling show. That number was later disputed, with the local council in London claiming that 72,265 fans passed through the turnstiles. While appearing on his and Disco Inferno's "K100" podcast, Konnan predicted the attendance for next year's All In show, which will return to Wembley on August 25, 2024.

"We're a year away and a lot can happen, right?" Konnan said. "But just off the top of my head, I'm gonna say 50,000."

Tickets for AEW All In 2024 will be released to the general public on December 1, with pre-registered access and priority presale tickets becoming available on November 27. It's said that over 60,000 tickets for this past summer's All In show were snapped up within 72 hours of them going on sale.

Will Ospreay brought up AEW All In 2024 at AEW Full Gear 2023 this past weekend. The British-born wrestler, who signed a contract with Tony Khan's promotion during an in-ring segment with Tony Schiavone, said that he wanted Khan to line up the best wrestlers he had, especially for next year's Wembley event. This year's All In pay-per-view saw Ospreay defeat Chris Jericho in singles action.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "K100 with Konnan & Disco Inferno" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.