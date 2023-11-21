Kevin Nash On Roman Reigns' 2023 WWE Match Schedule: 'Get The F*** Out Of Here'

2023 is almost over, with only a little more than a month left before the new year. As has become expected over the last several years, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has worked a light schedule. However, this year was a particularly open one for "The Tribal Chief," as he has wrestled just 11 times compared to 52 in 2022 and 63 in 2021. Out of his 11 matches in 2023, four were at live events and seven were at PLEs, meaning Reigns hasn't yet wrestled on "WWE SmackDown" or "WWE Raw" at all this year.

Former world champion Kevin Nash was around during the days when wrestlers rarely got time off, with Nash sounding off on the latest episode of his podcast, "Kliq This." Asked to guess how many matches he would've had 11 months into the year, Nash guessed around 275 before being informed of Reigns' current schedule.

"Get the f*** out of here," Nash said. "I had no idea it was 11. I would've thought 50 [or] 60."

Both Nash and his co-host Sean Oliver praised Reigns' ability to keep fans as invested as they are with minimal effort and compared Reigns' schedule to that of significant boxers such as Mike Tyson or Tyson Fury. While Reigns has wrestled once a month on average this year, Nash recalled sometimes having to wrestle four matches in a single day, counting three television tapings and a dark match.

While the schedule for WWE wrestlers has grown more relaxed in recent years, Reigns is still an anomaly among the company's performers. For example, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has so far wrestled 89 matches this year, while 48-year-old Rey Mysterio has stepped in the ring 48 times.