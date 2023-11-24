Freddie Prinze Jr. Says This WWE Star Is 'So Representative Of Everyone'

While he may no longer be a writer for WWE, Freddie Prinze Jr. continues to assess the variety of characters presented by the company. Recently, Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts on the persona taken on by former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn.

"Sami Zayn is so unique. He's so representative of everyone in some way, shape or form," Prince Jr. said on "Wrestling With Freddie." "Anybody can relate to Sami Zayn at some level. And when he was in our living rooms every single week in The Bloodline, getting picked on and humiliated, there's a large part of the wrestling world that could really relate to that I think. It endeared Sami to us even more, and when he finally got his comeuppance, it was as if everyone got their comeuppance. It was very Daniel Bryan-ish, except for Daniel Bryan, it was him winning the [WWE] Championship [at WrestleMania XXX]. With this, it was Sami winning his freedom."

As Prinze Jr. alluded to, Zayn was heavily involved with The Bloodline throughout the latter half of 2022 and early 2023, before turning on "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns at the WWE Royal Rumble this year. In the wake of his split from The Bloodline, Zayn has remained one of the most beloved stars in WWE, perhaps due to this relatability and his endearing nature.

"When he finally was just Sami and it felt like he let us in, then everybody loved him. He's just become this sort of cornerstone to the company now," Prinze Jr. added.

Currently, Zayn is on route to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, where he will team with fellow babyfaces Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton.

