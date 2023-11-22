Three Main Roster Stars Returning To WWE NXT For Fatal Four-Way Match Next Week

As revealed during Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT," three more main roster stars are coming back to the developmental brand next week — Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes. The three wrestlers, who are all former "NXT" North American Champions, are set to face Wes Lee on the November 28 episode.

If Lee can get the win in the fatal four-way match, he will have a chance to face reigning North American Champion Dominik Mysterio for the title at the next "WWE NXT" premium live event, Deadline, on December 9. The Judgment Day member is currently in his second reign, having won the title back from Trick Williams on the October 3 episode of "NXT." "Dirty Dom's" last title defense was against Nathan Frazer on the second night of "NXT's" special Halloween Havoc episode; he is also set to compete in his first WarGames this Saturday at Survivor Series.