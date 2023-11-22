NWA Powerrr Show Officially Begins Streaming On The CW App

The first eight episodes of season 15 of "NWA Powerrr" are now reportedly available to stream on the CW App. According to "PWInsider," the weekly wrestling series is currently listed in the "Recently Added" section of the streaming service, even though a search of "NWA" or "Powerrr" doesn't yet yield other results relating to Billy Corgan's promotion.

The earliest episode available to stream is the September 5 show where NWA World Women's Television Champion Max The Impaler defended their title against Taylor Rising in the main event, The Immortals wrestled The Outrunners in a grudge match, and Brady Pierce wrestled Rolando Freeman in a singles match. The most recent available episode of "Powerrr" is the October 24 taping where NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 teamed up with Jordan Clearwater to defeat Kal Herro and Luscious Lawrence in the main event. The latter show was NWA's go-home episode ahead of its Samhain pay-per-view.

It's unknown if the CW App will eventually add episodes from earlier seasons of "Powerrr" or if the deal between NWA and CW is restricted to the ongoing season. Currently, fresh episodes of "Powerrr" continue to drop every Tuesday on YouTube at 6:05 pm ET. Last night, the Thanksgiving-themed special episode saw CJ wrestle Aron Stevens in a unique Turkey Gobbler Match.

Previously, there were unconfirmed reports of "Powerrr" moving to the CW Network television channel after NWA President Billy Corgan told "Busted Open Radio" that his promotion had landed a deal with a "top 20 network." However, the TV deal was reportedly jeopardized after on-screen NWA manager James Mitchell was seen snorting cocaine during a televised spot at the Samhain pay-per-view. It was later reported that "WWE NXT" would be moving to the CW Network in late 2024 and that "Powerrr" and other NWA programming would be restricted to the CW App and not air on its free-to-air network station.