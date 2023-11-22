Backstage News On Axiom's WWE NXT Status Following Main Roster Debut On SmackDown

High-flying "WWE NXT" superstar Axiom has reportedly not been called up to WWE's main roster. According to "PWInsider," Axiom's match against Dragon Lee this past Friday on "WWE SmackDown" was "a literal last-minute decision" and not an indicator of the Spanish wrestler moving up from WWE's developmental brand. The report added that Axiom was booked for the taping on the morning of "SmackDown" last week, and was listed internally with the "NXT" brand" as of Tuesday.

Axiom's match against Lee lasted nearly ten minutes and was widely praised by fans online. In recent months, Lee has been used sparingly on "NXT" television, with his last match taking place on the September 26 episode of the show, where he wrestled Lee, Tyler Bate, and Trick Williams in a fatal four-way match to determine the No. 1 contender for Dominik Mysterio's "NXT" North American Championship. The match was won by Williams.

Prior to that match, Axiom had a few singles matches against the likes of Lee, Tyler Bate, and BUTCH, but hasn't been in a meaningful rivalry since his brief feud with Dabba-Kato earlier this year.

Axiom debuted to much fanfare in July 2022 after the former A-Kid was repackaged to his current superhero-themed character. Right off the gate, he went on an impressive winning streak and looked prime to become a significant player on the "NXT" brand. However, his momentum stalled after he lost his trilogy of matches with Nathan Frazer last year, and has since struggled to find his footing.

Before signing with WWE in 2019, Axiom wrestled for indie promotions such as PROGRESS, CHIKARA, and PWG for several years. He was originally assigned to the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand before being called up to the United States.