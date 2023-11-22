Johnny Gargano Explains How He'd Feel About CM Punk Returning To WWE

WWE brings Survivor Series to Chicago this weekend and, as expected, the talk still continues to swirl about the possibility of CM Punk showing up. While reports insist that he won't be there, the old "never say never" adage always hovers over professional wrestling. Even Johnny Gargano, who has been around the business long enough to know not to dismiss any possibilities, is all but prepared for Punk's return to WWE — and whatever that may bring with it.

In a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Gargano explained why he and other WWE Superstars should be willing to put aside any negative feelings toward Punk for the sake of business. "I mean, there's so many eyes currently on WWE television," Gargano said. "Obviously, every little bit helps. I mentioned earlier how Logan Paul has taken the United States Championship all over the world with him and getting new eyes on the product. So, I feel like, at the end of the day," he added, "whatever is gonna get more eyes on WWE television, that's the best move possible. Whoever that may be, whoever they bring in, whatever eyes they bring in, I'm all for it!"

Punk departed from WWE under acrimonious circumstances in 2014, accusing WWE's medical staff of misdiagnosing and mistreating his injuries. Later that year, Punk told Colt Cabana's "Art of Wrestling" podcast that he would "never, ever return to wrestling" — let alone WWE. Of course, all that changed when Punk signed with AEW in 2021. As unlikely as a Punk-WWE reunion sounds, some have cited examples such as Ultimate Warrior, Bret Hart, and Bruno Sammartino, all of whom returned to WWE after years of bad blood with the company.