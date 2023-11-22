WWE's Triple H Shares Creative Advice Given To Him By Vince McMahon

Last year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as CEO and Chairman of WWE amid allegations of sexual misconduct. For a long time, McMahon had been in charge of the company's creative direction, but that duty was passed down to his son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Though McMahon later reinstated himself to WWE and was said to be involved in the booking process, that changed again several months ago, with Levesque said to now be firmly in charge of creative planning. Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of WWE Survivor Series this weekend, Levesque shared a piece of advice given to him by McMahon that he keeps in mind while putting together the company's shows.

"Vince taught me years ago, you put yourself in the seats and you'll never go wrong," Levesque said. "You've always got to maintain that perspective. I started out as a fan. Book what people want to feel and see."

Both creatively and financially, WWE has been on a hot streak as of late. The company heads to Chicago this weekend with two highly-anticipated WarGames matches set for the show, as well as a first-time matchup between WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and The Miz. More than 17,000 tickets have been sold for the event (via WrestleTix).

Under the leadership of Levesque, locker room morale is also said to have improved. The former D-Generation X leader has brought back some performers who were let go while McMahon was still in charge, such as Chelsea Green and Karrion Kross, with varying degrees of success. Another sign that Levesque is at the helm? The recent reunion of DIY — the tag team consisting of Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa that saw a great deal of success during the "Black and Gold" era of "WWE NXT."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.