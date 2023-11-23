WWE's Jey Uso Shares Photo Of 'When Times Were Good' & Drew McIntyre Reacts

Jey Uso reminisced about the good times on social media with a photo of The Bloodline, which prompted Drew McIntyre to question Jey's loyalty.

Uso is currently a man without a country. While the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion is currently aligned with the top babyfaces on "WWE Raw" heading into the 5-on-5 WarGames match at Survivor Series, it's nothing compared to a family.

"When times were good," Uso reminisced on Instagram, sharing a signed photo of his family in The Bloodline, as well as Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn when the whole group was unified. One of Uso's Judgment Day opponents took to Twitter to roast the former tag champion for being nostalgic for a group that dissolved so bitterly in the weeks after WrestleMania 39.

"You couldn't make it up," Drew McIntyre wrote. "And some people have the nerve to challenge my attitude towards him..."

You couldn't make it up 😂😂😂 And some people have the nerve to challenge my attitude towards him... https://t.co/6MvBOg6umh — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 22, 2023

The convoluted dissolution of The Bloodline first saw Jey Uso bring his brother Jimmy onto his side in the Bloodline Civil War, after Reigns convinced their brother Solo Sikoa to stay on his side. Things escalated from there and The Usos handed Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss since 2019 at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year. Jey was then betrayed by his brother, who helped Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE SummerSlam by nefarious means.

Now Uso finds himself on "Raw" without any of his family, except for former "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn. Uso recently found a new brotherhood with fellow multi-generation star Cody Rhodes, with whom Uso held the Undisputed WWE Tag titles briefly in their quest to rid "Raw" of Judgment Day.