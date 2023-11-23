WWE NXT Ratings Report 11/21/23

This week's "WWE NXT" may have been another leg in the journey to "NXT" Deadline on December 9, but a chunk of fans seemingly opted out of this week's proceedings.

"Wrestlenomics" is reporting that "NXT" was watched by 622,000 viewers on Tuesday, with 246,000 coming from the 18-49 demographic. This represents a 12% drop in overall viewership and a 10% drop in 18-49 viewership when compared to last week's episode. The highest-rated segment in the overall demographic was the end of the opening contest between Noam Dar and Chad Gable, which saw Dar narrowly escape Gable's clutches with the NXT UK Heritage Cup. The lowest-rated segment for the overall demographic was the match between Eddy Thorpe and Charlie Dempsey.

For the 18-49 demographic, fans tuned in the most for the end of the match between Carmelo Hayes and Josh Briggs, which saw Lexis King cost Hayes a spot in the Iron Survivor Challenge at "NXT" Deadline. The lowest-rated segment for the demographic was the beginning of the show. The show was pre-taped last week as "NXT" talent has the week off for Thanksgiving.

The news comes after "NXT" had been on something of a ratings tear following cameos from main roster talents like former "NXT" Women's Champion Becky Lynch, Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley — neither of whom were on this week's show — and North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. "NXT" is in the final year of its time on the USA Network as it will be moving to The CW once its media rights deal with the NBCUniversal network.