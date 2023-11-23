Why Eric Bischoff Calls WWE's Cody Rhodes In WarGames A 'Story Within A Story'

The concept of the WarGames came from the ingenious mind of the late Dusty Rhodes, the father of Cody Rhodes, who will step into the dual-ring steel structure for the first time in his career this Saturday at Survivor Series. As Rhodes and his band of babyfaces prepare for WarGames, Eric Bischoff explained on "83 Weeks" why the match contains a "story within a story" especially as it pertains to "The American Nightmare."

"It's a story within a story," Bischoff said of Rhodes participating in WarGames. "You've got the wrestling and in-ring story, and as we're heading into WrestleMania, it's not too early to say that. In another 60 days, we're gonna be hearing about people being inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. So, you've got the Cody Rhodes wrestling story, and you've got the story of life. And the story of life is that Dusty Rhodes was the visionary behind WarGames. I think for Cody to have the opportunity to not just participate, but participate as a featured talent, it's full circle s–t, brother, and I love it. I love that kind of thing."

Bischoff, who worked closely with Dusty for years in WCW, admittedly holds a soft spot in his heart for Cody and is therefore very excited for his old friend's son to "finish the story" at WrestleMania 40. Bischoff is equally excited about the journey Rhodes takes towards the biggest night of his life, assuming that he dethrones Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next April.

Rhodes was originally slated to take part in AEW's inaugural Blood & Guts match in March 2020, which was meant to be AEW's version of WarGames. However, the bout was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.